Superior attracts new flavors

Family is the key to this restaurant's success.

"My family runs KDs in Solon Springs together," Day said.

But she's putting her own spin on the Superior branch, which will concentrate solely on breakfast and lunch items.

Breakfast will be available all day. The menu includes KDs famous hash browns and "ginormous" pancakes that nearly overflow the plate. Lunch items include burgers, chicken strips and a breakfast-lunch hybrid, the sunrise burger.

"Our family motto is 'When you see a need, you fill it,'" said Day, a third-generation entrepreneur.

They noticed a lack of breakfast options downtown and decided to bring their homestyle-family cooking to Superior.

"Small business is good for the community and that's what we're all about," Day said.

The building was already permitted to sell hot food, although it's been undergoing an intensive remodel to add grills, tables and booths. The family is expecting the Superior store to have a different feel than their Solon Springs enterprise.

"In Solon Springs, everybody knows everybody," Day said. "It'll be fun to meet new people."

KD's Family Restaurant in Superior is seeking waitresses and cooks for the new business. The restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

Superior sushi

The former O'Neill's Pub and Liquor, 3333 Tower Ave., with its famous drive-through sales window, is being repurposed to serve up Superior sushi. The sale was announced on Facebook last week by Re/Max Results realtor Ryan Bayless, who represented the buyers.

"They have two restaurants in Eau Claire," he said.

Bayless said there have been a lot of questions about the vacant building's future on Facebook, and he's glad to see a new business move in.

The O'Neill's building, which closed in December 2016, offers 3,100 square feet for the new family-owned enterprise.

Co-owner Sandra Li said their two Eau Claire restaurants serve Chinese food. The Superior business will serve up Japanese fare, including a hibachi grill and sushi. Li said they're considering offering all-you-can-eat sushi.

The empty building sparked the new owners' interest while they were driving through Superior. Li said they also noticed a niche that needed to be filled.

"We didn't see any of this kind of Japanese cuisine here," Li said. "We're going to bring that food culture to Superior."

It will take extensive remodeling to change the layout of the building, she said. The restaurant, tentatively named "Wasabi," could open as soon as April.