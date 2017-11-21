CN completes Oliver Bridge strengthening project

Major work requiring road closures is complete and the road reopened Tuesday.

The bridge strengthening project, part of CN's 2016 and 2017 capital programs, is a major investment in the continuing safety and efficiency of CN's Wisconsin and Minnesota railroad network.

The bridge work over the past two years included full replacement of two 90-foot spans at the east and west ends of the bridge; steel strengthening of 30 bridge spans; full replacement of the 47-foot-long Span 1 on the east end of the bridge; and installation of 1,708 linear feet of new solid timber deck to carry the rail.

The double deck 1,935 foot-long steel, multi-span bridge features a railroad upper deck with two-lane highway below and 31 plate girder spans and one through truss span. It carries about 20 trains a day connecting Duluth and Oliver.

It was built in 1910 connecting Spirit Lake Transfer Railway in Minnesota with the Interstate Transfer Railway in Wisconsin

Across its network, CN plans to spend $2.7 billion (Canadian) on rail infrastructure and equipment to raise network efficiency, support growth and further strengthen safety. About $1.6 billion will be spent on railroad infrastructure, such as the Oliver Bridge.

CN has a team of about 23,000 railroaders transports more than and moves about $250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of about 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. For more information about CN, visit www.cn.ca.